×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mindy Kaling Is Wild & Fierce in Leopard-Print D&G Pajamas Matching Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA806048_001-head
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
View Gallery 18 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling makes wrapping gifts super-fierce.

“The Mindy Project” star posted a fun video on Instagram yesterday that showed her jumping from her sleek black night robe to a very fashion-forward outfit. For the ensemble, Kaling popped on a matching leopard-printed set from Dolce & Gabbana that incorporated two pattern contrasting vertical stripes. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace, which elevated the otherwise relaxed moment.

When it came down to the shoes, Kaling slipped on a pair of leopard-printed shoes that had a chunky yellow sole that perfectly matched her cozy attire.

Kaling has an innovative, chic taste that helps her makes strong, powerful statements both on the screen and off. She tends to dabble in garments that have interesting prints or graphics, structured separates, edgy dresses, flowy separates and fun sweaters. Some of the designers who grace her closet and Instagram feed alike are Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and Chanel. She’s also a fan of labels like Pamella Rolland, Sarah Flint, Thom Browne, Omega and Daniela Uribe. For footwear, she has an affinity for wearing silhouettes from staples such as Miu Miu, Kate Spade, Sophia Webster and Tory Burch in the form of sleek pumps, breezy heeled sandals and boots of all varieties.

Related

Mindy Kaling Gives a Dainty Neon Green Cardigan an Edgy Twist in Leather Pants & Bedazzled Booties for Lakers Game

Mindy Kaling Glitters In Black Sequined Gown With Crystal Trim Cutout & Pointy Pumps at People's Choice Awards 2021

Mindy Kaling Stuns in Gingham Dress & Pointy Pumps With Sculptural Heels for Teen Vogue Summit & Block Party

When she’s feeling glitzy or saunters down red carpets, the “Inside Out” actress pops in stellar gowns from heralded brands like Oscar de la Renta, Alex Perry and Dolce & Gabbana.

Put on a pair of leopard print shoes and add a fierce touch to your loungewear looks.

Saint Laurent Venice Cheetah-Print Canvas Sneakers
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Saint Laurent Venice Cheetah-Print Canvas Sneakers, $285

Stuart Weitzman Daryl Slip-On Sneakers
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Daryl Slip-On Sneakers, $158

Jimmy Choo Memphis Lace Up Sneakers
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Memphis Lace Up Sneakers, $650

Flip through the gallery to see Mindy Kaling’s celebrity shoe style. 

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad