Mindy Kaling Gives a Dainty Neon Green Cardigan an Edgy Twist in Leather Pants & Bedazzled Booties for Lakers Game

Comedy queen Mindy Kaling attended a Los Angeles Lakers game over the weekend dressed in an ultra-feminine look, bows and all. The Lakers played against Orlando Magic on Sunday and won with a 106 to 94 scoreboard.

The star sported a neon green Alice + Olivia textured cardigan that tied in the front with cute ribbons. The two bows fastened the cardigan shut, while feminizing the slightly harsh lime hue. Beneath the outerwear, Kaling was styled in a black top. The actress added an edgy touch to the silhouette by donning tight leather pants with a nice sheen. The contrast of the two styles created a fun ensemble that could easily be replicated with items in your closet. The addition of texture from the little raised detailing on the sweater also kept the look fresh and fun while the pop of color broke up all the black. Kaling chose to accessorize with a quilted black mini bag, complete with chain detailing. The actress also wore a statement ring on her finger and kept her ears and neck bare.

On her feet, Kaling wore a pair of black boots that also came equipped with an interesting detail, much like her cardigan. The heels were thick and not too high; the suede boot added a little bling to the comedian’s outfit with a heavily bedazzled heel. This detail on black booties has become immensely popular among many stars and fashion fanatics, especially as we move towards the holiday season. Who doesn’t love a little touch of extra glitter?

Craving a little extra glam this holiday season? Try these boots on for size.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Jude boots, $90 (was $129).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Bette boots, $148.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Timberland Tillston boots, $120.

