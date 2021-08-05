Mindy Kaling Kicks Off Her Pointy Jimmy Choo Pumps and Relaxes Her Feet

Mindy Kaling takes a load off while posing in a luxurious red chair and it couldn’t look more relaxed.

Yesterday, the “Mindy Project” actress posted a picture where she’s seen in a multi-color dress. From the brand Autumn Adeigbo, it features red and white blob shapes printed throughout. She accessorized the look with a red small-sized Chanel shoulder bag.

As it pertains to shoes, Kaling wore a pair of pointed-toe black pumps that featured corresponding ankle straps to ensure security.

Pointed-toe pumps are a fashion staple that continues to create and harp on the idea of versatility and duality. They have the ability to dress up a simple outfit and add polish to an already refined outfit.

When it comes to Kaling’s personal style, it typically consists of flowy patterned dresses, printed shirt and pants sets and other vibrant separates that are eye-catching and play with color. She typically dabbles in brands like Andrew Gn, Giambattista Valli and Dolce and Gabbana. For footwear, she fancies silhouettes from brands like Aquazzura and Oscar de la Renta.

Slide on a pair of sleek black pumps and add a touch of sophistication to your summer outfits, inspired by Mindy Kaling.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schultz Slingback Pumps, $118.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitman Anny 105 Pumps, $398.

CREDIT: Belk

To Buy: Calvin Klein Hilda Heels, $109.