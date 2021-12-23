Mindy Kaling Stuns in a ‘Joyously Indian’ Bejeweled Outfit With Highlighter Pink Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling is a master at mixing and matching patterns.

“The Office” star posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her wearing a bright and colorful ensemble suitable for the bold fashion “it” girl. For her ensemble, Kaling sported an outfit from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, encompassing a sleeveless top that had multicolored diamond shapes. She paired this decorative top with a bright pink skirt that featured a plethora of gold embellishments. Kaling described the outfit as “joyously Indian,” and a chic alternative to wearing a sari, admitting that she has struggled with tying the garment in the past. Kaling accessorized with statement-making gold bangles that perfectly accented her outfit.

When it came down to the shoes, Kaling sported a pair of highlighter pink pumps that incorporated a glittery pattern on the front of the toes.

Kaling is known for her trendy fashion aesthetic and frequently posts pictures on Instagram of her donning the creative styles. She’s seen wearing colorful separates, classic dresses, comfy outwear, cozy sweaters and fun loungewear that shows off her personality. As for shoes, Kaling wears a wide variety of silhouettes from, shiny pumps to barely-there sandals to powerful boots of all types.

On red carpets, “The Mindy Project” star consistently creates sartorial moments. She usually shows up to big events wearing designs from brands such as Autumn Adeigbo, Tory Burch and Oscar de la Renta.

