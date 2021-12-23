×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mindy Kaling Stuns in a ‘Joyously Indian’ Bejeweled Outfit With Highlighter Pink Pumps

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA806048_001-1-head
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
View Gallery 18 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling is a master at mixing and matching patterns.

“The Office” star posted a photo on Instagram today that showed her wearing a bright and colorful ensemble suitable for the bold fashion “it” girl. For her ensemble, Kaling sported an outfit from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, encompassing a sleeveless top that had multicolored diamond shapes. She paired this decorative top with a bright pink skirt that featured a plethora of gold embellishments. Kaling described the outfit as “joyously Indian,” and a chic alternative to wearing a sari, admitting that she has struggled with tying the garment in the past. Kaling accessorized with statement-making gold bangles that perfectly accented her outfit.

Related

Mindy Kaling Stays Cozy in Green Leopard-Print Pajamas and Fuzzy Pink Slippers

Mindy Kaling Plays With Patterns in Whimsical Pasta Puffer, Cookie Sweater & Snakeskin Clogs

Mindy Kaling Is Wild & Fierce in Leopard-Print D&G Pajamas Matching Sneakers

When it came down to the shoes, Kaling sported a pair of highlighter pink pumps that incorporated a glittery pattern on the front of the toes.

Kaling is known for her trendy fashion aesthetic and frequently posts pictures on Instagram of her donning the creative styles. She’s seen wearing colorful separates, classic dresses, comfy outwear, cozy sweaters and fun loungewear that shows off her personality. As for shoes, Kaling wears a wide variety of silhouettes from, shiny pumps to barely-there sandals to powerful boots of all types.

On red carpets, “The Mindy Project” star consistently creates sartorial moments. She usually shows up to big events wearing designs from brands such as Autumn Adeigbo, Tory Burch and Oscar de la Renta.

Click through the gallery to see Mindy Kaling’s celebrity shoe style. 

Pop on a pair of pink pumps.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105 Embellished Satin Pumps
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Ave

 

Buy Now: Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105 Embellished Satin Pumps, $995

Kelly & Katie Blaken Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Blaken Pump, $60

Jimmy Choo Saeda 100 Fuchsia Satin Pumps
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Saeda 100 Fuchsia Satin Pumps, $995

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad