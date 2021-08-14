Mindy Kaling Makes a Festive Style Statement in a Tassel Caftan Dress With Matching Platform Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling looks relaxed while enjoying some late birthday fun with her friends while serving summer vibes with her outfit.

“The Mindy Project” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her friends celebrating the actress’ belated birthday with a spa day. For the ensemble, Kaling wore a green caftan that incorporated blue designs stitched throughout.

When it came down to the shoes, Kaling wore a pair of green semi-platform sandals that featured two straps placed across each foot.

Kaling is a fan of innovative, fashion-forward clothing that makes a statement within the fashion industry and typically supports Black fashion brands and others who support important social initiatives. She tends to dabble in garments that have interesting prints or graphics, edgy dresses, flowy separates and fun sweaters. The actress also posts flicks of her working on Instagram while in trendy and colorful activewear. Some of the designers who grace her closet are Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and even Chanel. On the footwear front, she has an affinity for wearing silhouettes from brands such as Miu Miu, Kate Spade and Tory Burch.

Kaling is a master of mixing affordable brands with top designers while blending styles from brands like J.Crew and Pangaia. When she’s feeling glitzy or saunters down red carpets, the “Inside Out” actress pops in stellar gowns from heralded brands like Oscar de la Renta, Alex Perry and Dolce & Gabbana.

Put on a pair of platform sandals and add a breezy twist to your last few summer outfits, inspired by Mindy Kaling.

To Buy: Rag & Bone Parque Padded Cork Slides, $225.

To Buy: Franco Sarto Birch Slide Sandal, $49.98.

To Buy: UGG Nella Slingback Platform Sandal, $54.98.

