Mindy Kaling Masters Chic Dressing Between Seasons in Navy Floral Dress and Shiny Louboutin Pumps

Mindy Kaling just wore a super sharp outfit — which was also a lesson in dressing between seasons — in New York City.

The producer, actress and director visited the city for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” wearing a long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. The garment featured an A-line silhouette and three-quarter-length sleeves in a chic navy hue. Covering the dress were oversized red, burgundy and yellow embroidered flower patches.

The combination of longer sleeves with a shorter skirt made the outfit ideal for late summer and early fall dressing, when temperatures can fluctuate and versatile tones are key. While the flower embroidery appeared summery, its deeper tones were also quite appropriate for autumn as well. Kaling accessorized with equally classic accessories: a gold Kallati Jewelry ring and ruby drop earrings by Anabela Chan. Her dress retails for $3,945 on BergdorfGoodman.com.

Kaling’s floral dress was paired with an extra sleek pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. The pointed-toe style featured a black and metallic silver color palette, as well as heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Similar pairs have become a go-to for stars like Hailey Baldwin, Kate Beckinsale and Saweetie, due to their classic silhouette that adds instant sharpness to any look.

Kaling’s pair elegantly complemented her jewelry’s natural shine while letting the dress make the brightest statement. Though her shoes appear to be out of stock, a similar pair of Louboutin’s Pigalle Follies retails for $745 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

When it comes to fashion, Kaling is colorful and bright. The “Never Have I Ever” creator always turns looks, whether on the red carpet or simply dressing up at home. Her style also mixes affordable and high-end labels, making her a favorite on the celebrity style scene. For formal occasions, she’s been spotted in bold and sparkling gowns by designers like Salvador Perez, Dolce and Gabbana, and Reem Acra. While off-duty, the star can be seen in printed dresses and sets by Tory Burch, Norma Kamali, J.Crew, Alessandra Rich and more.

On the shoe front, Kaling’s preferences are similarly varied and glamorous. The “Office” star can be seen in neutral and multicolored sneakers by Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One and Converse. For dressier occasions, she always makes a statement in pointed-toe and platform sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Stuart Weitzman, Sarah Flint and more top labels.

Channel Kaling’s chic between-season style in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

