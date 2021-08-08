Mindy Kaling Is Summer Chic in a Tropical-Printed Jumpsuit and Electric Yellow Pumps

Mindy Kaling looks tropical and has an infectious smile in a recent Instagram post.

The “Mindy Project” actress posted a photo yesterday where she’s showing her infectious smile with part of her caption reading, “Haha I’m beaming like friggin Ted Lasso because I love this look so much!” For the ensemble, Kaling wore a jumpsuit from the size-inclusive Black-owned clothing brand Öfuurë, which incorporated a variety of neon pink, blue and yellow foliage that definitely gives off fun summer vibes.

As it pertains to footwear, Kaling sported a pair of electric yellow pumps that are eye-catching and effervescent. The shoes were sleek and sharp, featuring a heel of at least 3 inches.

Kaling is a fan of innovative, fashion-forward clothing that makes a statement. Some of the designers who grace her closet and Instagram feed alike are Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and even Dolce & Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, she is not afraid to push the envelope and fancies sleek styles and chic pumps, heeled sandals and flats from brands such as Christian Louboutin, Miu Miu, Kate Spade and Jimmy Choo.

When dressed to the nines off of Instagram, the “The Ocean’s 8” actress galavants down red carpets wearing staple designers like Oscar de la Renta, Alex Perry and Dolce & Gabbana. Kaling is a master of mixing affordable brands with top designers wearing styles from brands like J.Crew and Pangaia.

Slip on a pair of bright yellow pumps and put some energy into your last few outfits of the summer season, inspired by Mindy Kaling.

