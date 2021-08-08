×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mindy Kaling Is Summer Chic in a Tropical-Printed Jumpsuit and Electric Yellow Pumps

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
mindy-kaling-purple-feature
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling, Salvador Perez
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
View Gallery 11 Images

Mindy Kaling looks tropical and has an infectious smile in a recent Instagram post.

The “Mindy Project” actress posted a photo yesterday where she’s showing her infectious smile with part of her caption reading, “Haha I’m beaming like friggin Ted Lasso because I love this look so much!” For the ensemble, Kaling wore a jumpsuit from the size-inclusive Black-owned clothing brand Öfuurë, which incorporated a variety of neon pink, blue and yellow foliage that definitely gives off fun summer vibes.

As it pertains to footwear, Kaling sported a pair of electric yellow pumps that are eye-catching and effervescent. The shoes were sleek and sharp, featuring a heel of at least 3 inches.

Kaling is a fan of innovative, fashion-forward clothing that makes a statement. Some of the designers who grace her closet and Instagram feed alike are Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and even Dolce & Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, she is not afraid to push the envelope and fancies sleek styles and chic pumps, heeled sandals and flats from brands such as Christian Louboutin, Miu Miu, Kate Spade and Jimmy Choo.

Related

Mindy Kaling Shows How to Stylishly Multitask in Tory Burch Gold Medallion Sandals

Mindy Kaling Kicks Off Her Pointy Jimmy Choo Pumps and Relaxes Her Feet

Mindy Kaling Masters Chic Dressing Between Seasons in Navy Floral Dress and Shiny Louboutin Pumps

When dressed to the nines off of Instagram, the “The Ocean’s 8” actress galavants down red carpets wearing staple designers like Oscar de la Renta, Alex Perry and Dolce & Gabbana. Kaling is a master of mixing affordable brands with top designers wearing styles from brands like J.Crew and Pangaia.

Slip on a pair of bright yellow pumps and put some energy into your last few outfits of the summer season, inspired by Mindy Kaling.

 

Nine West Alison Slingbacks
CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Alison Slingback Pumps, $29.99

Louise et Cie Talila Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Talila Pumps, $59.99.

Gianvito Rossi Leather Slingback Pumps
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Ribbon Acrylic & Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps, $795

 

Click through the gallery to see some of Mindy Kaling’s best shoes

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad