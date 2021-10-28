Mindy Kaling Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Patchwork Top & Classic Pumps

Mindy Kaling got graphic for her recent Instagram post to her six million followers.

The 42-year old actress, comedian and screenwriter may have gotten the perfect shot in her wild Dolce & Gabbana shirt with a patchwork design of stripes, polka dots, florals and animal print — but not without a small scare.

Kaling let the world know that her smiling photoshoot was interrupted by several bugs that crawled out of the plant in between her fingers like “who are you, we love you,” which left her screaming and running away in her Sarah Flint black pumps.

The rest of her ensemble consisted of more classic pieces, such as black leggings and a statement gold chain necklace by 8 Other Reasons.

Wearing an eye-catching print is nothing new for Kaling. She has a history of wearing innovative, fashion-forward pieces that make strong, powerful statements, in her everyday life even while traveling. The roles she plays typically portray her fun and quirky style on screen, too.

She tends to dabble in bold garments like edgy dresses, flowy separates and fun sweaters by designers like Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and Chanel. For footwear, she has an affinity for wearing silhouettes from brands such as Miu Miu, Kate Spade, Sophia Webster and Tory Burch.

Despite this, “The Mindy Project” actress surprised us earlier this week by wearing a nude-colored dress by Rebecca Taylor in another Insta. She reveals in the caption that she has not been a fan of earth tones or monochromatic dressing but now that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made it on-trend, she thought that she would give it a try. She paired the unexpected look with bronze-hued Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Kaling herself is a master of mixing top designer looks with surprisingly affordable brands for both red carpet and at-home moments. When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the comedian in everything from J.Crew sets and Oscar de La Renta dresses to La DoubleJ swimwear and the Pangaia sweatsuits. As for footwear, if it’s not Louboutin then you are more likely to discover Kaling in heels courtesy of Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Aquazurra and more top brands.

Click through the gallery for more of Mindy Kaling’s shoe style of the past.