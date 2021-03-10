Mindy Kaling’s Costco Outfit Includes a Teal Suit, Celine Bag and Matching Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling loves to dress up.

The actress further proves that even a global pandemic can’t stop her from wearing fabulous outfits, whether it’s in the comfort of her own home or most recently, for a trip to Costco.

The actress took to Instagram to post her latest off-duty outfit, which wasn’t really off-duty at all. “Very important meeting today JK I’m going to Costco,” captioned “The Mindy Project” star.

Kaling’s outfit included a bold teal-colored houndstooth suit from Diane Von Furstenberg, styled over a leopard Dolce & Gabbana top and a matching Autumn Adeigbo headband. She finished off her fashion-forward look with a brown Celine bag and matching mules from Malone Souliers.

The actress’ shoe of choice resembles the Maureen 70 leather mule from the luxury footwear brand. You can find the style for $625 on Net-a-porter.com. The style is among the brand’s most popular designs thanks to its elegant silhouette and slip-on construction.

Over the course of the pandemic, Kaling has continued to dress up, opting for brightly colored outfits with bold patterns such as animal prints and tie-dye. When it comes to footwear, the actress loves a good high heel equally as well as her comfortable sneakers. Some of the brands “The Office” alumna has worn include rainbow sneakers from Kurt Geiger London and 6-inch heels from Aquazurra.

Kaling shows us that there are no rules when it comes to dressing up in 2021 and that fashion can be a method of lifting your spirits. Opting for colors and bold patterns, whether it be in terms of a sweat set or a spring-ready dress can help brighten your mood.

Take a look at a few other mule options that elevate your wardrobe (and your mindset) for spring.

