Mindy Kaling Hits the Red Carpet in Modern Colonial Dress & Strappy Heels to ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Premiere

Mindy Kaling stepped out to the premiere of her newest show.

The “Ocean’s Eight” actress attended the premiere for “The Sex Lives of College Girls” on Wednesday night in LA. Kaling serves as creator, writer and executive producer for HBO Max’s highly anticipated new series, which premieres on Nov. 18. She wore a black floral midi dress from Alessandra Rich. The long-sleeve dress featured a large white collar with oversized pearl buttons. Kaling matched her clutch purse to her dress, which included a pearl clasp.

Mindy Kaling at the “Sex Lives of College Girls” premiere on Nov. 10. CREDIT: Tony DiMaio/MEGA

For her footwear, “The Office” alum went with strappy heels. Her Jimmy Choo sandals featured a criss-cross strap across the toes and a thin ankle strap. The simplicity of the shoe didn’t compete with the busy pattern of Kaling’s dress, making the sandals a perfect choice.

Mindy Kaling at the ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ premiere on Nov. 10. CREDIT: Tony DiMaio/MEGA

When it comes to Kaling’s personal style, it typically consists of flowy patterned dresses, much like the one she sported at the premiere, as well as printed shirt and pants sets and other vibrant separates that are eye-catching and play with color. She typically dabbles in brands like Andrew Gn, Giambattista Valli and Dolce and Gabbana. For footwear, she fancies silhouettes from brands like Aquazzura and Oscar de la Renta.

