Mindy Kaling Goes Regal in Blue Cape Gown With Dramatic Ruching at the 2021 SAG Awards

Mindy Kaling just made blue the only color we want to wear.

On Sunday, the star got all dressed up in a regal cape gown in a royal blue hue for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The stately look featured padded shoulders and ruching at the center as the cape cascaded down to Kaling’s feet.

Kaling accessorized with diamond drop earrings and wore her hair in a sleek straight style.

“Presenting at the @SAGAwards and got waaay too excited to dress up,” Kaling captioned an Instagram post of her look.

Tonight’s event is honoring the best in television and film for the year. In addition to Kaling, Cynthia Erivo, Helen Mirren, Jimmy Fallon, Henry Golding and others, will be presenting during the 27th annual ceremony. Lily Collins will also be making an appearances.

As for nominees, late actor Chadwick Boseman received four nominations for his roles in both “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.” His costar Viola Davis is up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Daniel Levy is up for best male actor in a comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.” The cast is also up for best ensemble in a comedy series. Levy’s dad Eugene Levy is also up for best male actor and his on-screen mother Catherine O’Hara is up for best female actor. Annie Murphy is also up for best female actor.

The 2021 SAG Awards air simultaneously on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET with an encore airing on TNT at 11 p.m.

