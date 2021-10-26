Mindy Kaling Embraces ‘Nude’ Monochromatic Tones in Crochet Dress and Matching Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling goes breezy and monochromatic with her latest look.

“The Mindy Project” actress is known for her vivacious and bold fashion choices that are typically filled with designer duds and accessories. In a photoset she posted to Instagram yesterday, Kaling reveals in the caption that she has not being a fan of earth tones and monochromatic dressing, but now that Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and others have made it on-trend, she thought that she would give it a try.

For the ensemble, Kaling donned a flowy brown crocheted dress that featured breezy sleeves and a ruffled neckline. When it came down to the shoes, Kaling slipped on a pair of nude, according to her skin tone, sandals from Stuart Weitzman. “Do I look nude to you?” she asked her followers.

Kaling has an innovative, fashion-forward fashion voice that makes strong, powerful statements both on the screen and off. She tends to dabble in garments that have interesting prints or graphics, edgy dresses, flowy separates and fun sweaters. Some of the designers who grace her closet and Instagram feed alike are Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and Chanel. For footwear, she has an affinity for wearing silhouettes from brands such as Miu Miu, Kate Spade, Sophia Webster and Tory Burch.

Related Keri Russell Gives a Plunging Black Maxi Dress Sleek Contrast With White Bralette & Sandals Lil Kim Pops With Color & Feathers in Purple Mini Dress & Green Sandals at Bottega Veneta Detroit Fashion Show Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for 'Insecure' Premiere

When she’s feeling glitzy or saunters down red carpets, the “Inside Out” actress pops in stellar gowns from heralded brands like Oscar de la Renta, Alex Perry and Dolce & Gabbana.

Put on a pair of brown pumps and add a subtle earth-tone elevation to your outfits.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen Leather Sandals, $845.

CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Doran Strappy Heel, $120.

Flip through the gallery to see Mindy Kaling’s best shoes.