Mindy Kaling Shows Off Statement Sleeves in a Black Pleated Dress With Plum Pointy Pumps

Mindy Kaling is back again showing us how to turn a look, even from home.

The actress and TV producer took to her Instagram page yesterday to share her outfit. She donned the Nadja Pleat Dress from Sea New York, a black dress with voluminous puffy sleeves. The midi silhouette features a square neckline and pleated detailing in addition to the statement sleeves. She wore her dark hair down and wavy and added a simple gold necklace to the ensemble.

For her footwear, Kalling went with a plum pair of Sarah Flint pumps. The purple suede material folds into a pointed toe. Many other celebrities like Lady Gaga and Margot Robbie have been spotted in the brand’s heels before.

Kaling herself is a master of mixing top designer looks with surprisingly affordable brands for both red carpet and at-home moments like this one. Since the pandemic began, Kaling has been among the stars who continue to prioritize style even while staying home.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, the comedian wears everything from La DoubleJ swimwear and the Pangaia sweatsuits to Oscar de La Renta dresses and J.Crew sets. As for footwear, Kaling’s favorites include rainbow sneakers from Kurt Geiger London and 6-inch heels from Aquazurra. She also is often seen in heels courtesy of Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Aquazurra, Louboutin and more top brands.

Channel Kaling with your own purple suede heels.

