Mindy Kaling Makes a Statement in Neon Dress and Holographic Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling went bold for her latest look, worn on the night before the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator posed for Instagram while in her closet with stylist Hayley Atkin, wearing a vibrant Alex Perry dress. The dynamic ensemble featured Perry’s neon green Corin dress, which included a slim-fitting midi skirt and draped sweetheart neckline. Kaling was accessorized with sparkly Candy Ice earrings and a bold Djula ring, as well as a pink embossed L’Afshar mini bag.

When it came to shoes, Kaling chose an equally bold style to pair her dress with: Andrea Wazen’s Dassy pumps. The pointed-toe style featured pale pink ankle and slingback straps, as well as 4.1-inch stiletto heels. However, the pair’s most statement-making feature was their holographic PVC toes, which enhanced the look’s sleekness. Though Kaling’s pair has sold out, similar styles retail for $480 on AndreaWazen.com.

Neon dresses are having a moment, now that in-person events have resumed. However, Kaling isn’t the only star to step out in the bright trend. Diane Kruger, Eiza Gonzalez and Ciara all wore vibrant neon dresses by Prabal Gurung, Versace and Dundas at the 2021 Met Gala and its various afterparties.

Related Megan Fox Proves the Power of Monochrome in a Yellow Shacket, Buttery Pants & See-Through Heels Megan Fox Is Daring in Bralette, Dark Green Mini Skirt and Matching Jacket With Sleek PVC Pumps Mindy Kaling Is Summer Chic in a Multicolored Dress and Red Espadrille Wedges as She Jets Off to Vegas

The “Mindy Project” creator never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. In fact, she even wore a fully printed outfit to Burch’s spring ’22 runway show at New York Fashion Week. Kaling’s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of coordinating colorful sandals and pumps from top designers such as Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

Add a pair of holographic heels to your next look, inspired by Kaling.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Pirrie pumps, $89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Medayo pumps, $70 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Shary sandals, $138.

Click through the gallery for more of Kaling’s best shoe moments over the years.