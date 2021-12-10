Miley Cyrus Performs on ‘The Tonight Show’ in Black Bodysuit, Blue PVC Pumps and White Coat

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miley Cyrus wore many hats on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Plastic Hearts” singer appeared on the late-night show on Thursday night as both the musical guest and the co-host alongside Pete Davidson. Cyrus played “True Confessions” with Fallon and Davidson and serenaded Davidson with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.”

Miley Cyrus performing on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ on Dec. 9. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

Cyrus wore a black bodysuit while on the show. Her spandex jumpsuit featured a halter neck, a deep v-neck and cutouts in the torso, and the hemline reached her ankles. The Disney Channel alumna also sported a large white coat throughout the episode. She topped off her look with gold rings and bracelets.

Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Dec. 9. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU

For footwear, Cyrus added a pop of color. She wore a pair of pumps that featured both blocks of bright blue material that contrasted to her black outfit, as well as clear, PVC material. The thin stiletto heel was approximately 4 inches in height.

While she is best known for her hit albums and box office films, the “Last Song” actress also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. She even made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. The “Prisoner” songstress also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections and is currently partnered with Gucci for several of beauty and apparel campaigns.

