Miley Cyrus Will Have You Seeing Double in This Daring Graphic Tee, Retro Jeans & Metallic Boots

Miley Cyrus’ latest look with have you seeing double as the actress channeled The Beatles in an “Abbey Road” style photoshoot.

The “Midnight Sky” singer took to Instagram to show off yet another bold look to kick off 2021, modeling a graphic and explicit T-shirt over retro jeans. The 1970s-inspired look came rounded out with oversize shades and a standout set of boots.

As seen repeated in the four images of Cyrus, the sleek metallic shoes came set atop a pointed toe with a tapered heel that appeared to measure around 3 inches in height.

“And in the end The love you take Is equal to the love you make,” wrote the singer in her caption.

On Sunday night, the Disney Channel alumna paid homage to the trends of the 1970s once more in yet another bold ensemble.

The “Prisoner” singer shared a few film images outside of a psychic shop as she modeled a standout look on Instagram. The outfit included a bold green fuzzy shirt complete with endless layers of colorful feathers; Cyrus then matched the bright top to classic bell-bottom jeans with an oversize set of sunglasses to tout. Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the snap, the “Midnight Sky” singer knows a thing or two about a chic footwear look.

While Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

