Miley Cyrus Preps for the Super Bowl in a Pink Nike Sports Bra & Classic Black Joggers

The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend and an unexpected name is getting in on the action: Miley Cyrus.

The “Plastic Hearts” musician will be hosting a tailgate for the big game on Sunday in a partnership with TikTok — and she started her training already. As seen on Instagram yesterday, Cyrus hit the gym in preparation, running on the treadmill in a pink Nike sports bra and black tie-waist joggers; similar sports bras retail for $38 at Nike.com.

Earlier in the week, to tease the upcoming event, Cyrus went cheerleader-chic on Instagram last night; her outfit included a varsity-inspired crop top complete with the letters FTW, an acronym for “For the Win. She matched the pink and black top to coordinating briefs and a set of towering leather platform boots that rose just below the knee.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Watch on FN

While Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Hannah Montana” alumna made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

Flip through the gallery to go back in time through Miley Cyrus’ wild style transformation over the years.