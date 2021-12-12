×
Miley Cyrus Goes Punk in Pink Crop Top, Fur Coat and Hidden Heels at ‘Saturday Night Live’

Miley Cyrus brought rockstar style behind-the-scenes at “Saturday Night Live” this week.

Ahead of making a guest appearance on the Billie Eilish-hosted episode, the “Climb” singer wore a bold pink crop top and flared pants by Philosophy. The matching set featured a dark pink geometric swirling print, reminiscent of the ’70s. Cyrus gave her look added rock ‘n’ roll vibes with a furry black coat, which included long sleeves. The star’s look was complete with drop earrings and a black flap bag, as well as circular Chanel sunglasses.

Where footwear was concerned, Cyrus’ shoes weren’t visible due to her pants’ flowing, circular hems. However, the “Crisis in Six Scenes” actress likely wore a pair of platform boots or sandals. In recent weeks, the star has been spotted in pairs with block heels and lug soles by Gucci, Simon Miller and Christian Louboutin.

For footwear, Cyrus coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The star has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000’s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

