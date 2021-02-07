Miley Cyrus Provides Game Day Inspo with Short Shorts & Bold Buckle Boots for TikTok Super Bowl Tailgate Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus’ boots are made for performing.

On Sunday, Cyrus shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram of her setting up ahead of her performance at the first ever NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa Bay, Fla. For the occasion, Cyrus showcased her game day style, wearing a green jersey-inspired t-shirt from Gucci. The top featured the hashtag #1921 — as Gucci was founded in 1921 in Florence, Italy — with the words “BLIND FOR LOVE,” written across the back.

Cyrus teamed the festive t-shirt with a pair of denim short shorts also from Gucci. The daisy dukes are from the fashion house’s collaboration with Doraemon, a Japanese manga series. The shorts, which retail for $1,100 at Gucci.com feature a Doraemon embroidered patch on the back pocket.

As for footwear, Cyrus went bold. The songstress opted for a pair of vintage Dior lace-up buckle boots. The knee-high shoes feature a leather construction with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

“SOUNDCHECK & then GAME ON! 💕🏈🏁☠️🖤💕🏈🏁☠️🖤💕🏈🏁☠️🖤💕🏈🏁☠️🖤,” Cyrus captioned the Instagram post.

In addition to Cyrus, the TikTok Super Bowl tailgate show will include appearances from Rebel Wilson, Kane Brown, Ajani Huff and more. The special will be hosted by Steve Harvey and MJ Acosta. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cyrus’ game day look falls right in line with her signature edgy style. When it comes to her wardrobe, Cyrus often opts for bold looks that include leather and mesh. She also has been known to sport retro ensembles, including flare denim and vintage graphic t-shirts. As for brands, Cyrus’ go-to labels include Versace, Saint Laurent and of course Gucci.

