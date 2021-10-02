Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.

Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set at the festival.

The fashion risk-taking singer wore a matching black with a netted hemline for the top and pants, both pieces featuring bright green and yellow beads. The entire look was paired off with a surprisingly low-key, but fashionable pair of bright green mules with a blocked heel. Cyrus also rocked a larger-than-Texas, platinum blond and shaggy mullet with smokey/glittery eyeshadow makeup paired with nude lips. Overall, the look was the perfect blend between understated chic and the bold Rock N’ Roll vibes Cyrus has been known to favor.

As well known as she is for taking fashion risks, Cyrus is equally known for her advocacy towards animal rights and wearing vegan fashion alternatives. In the past, Cyrus has worn vegan leather shoes from brands such as Stella McCartney, Casadei and many more. In 2018, Cyrus collaborated with Converse to create a vegan-friendly fashion line, including both high and low-top sneakers. Other fashion brands such as Coach and Nike have already begun offering customers vegan alternatives to the styles they already love. Which goes to show that you can still be stylish and edgy, while also avoiding leather and other animal-sourced materials.

This is certainly not the first, nor the last time, that Miley turned up in a wild look for the stage. We look forward to seeing what wild looks Cyrus will show up in next.

Follow Miley Cyrus’s lead and rock your next bold look with a pair of stylishly chic mules.

