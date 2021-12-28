Miley Cyrus Sparkles in Edgy Fringe Dress & Metallic Gold Kitten Heels With Pete Davidson for ‘New Year’s Eve Party’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miley Cyrus teased her New Year’s Eve special in a sparkly outfit, all wrapped up in her co-host Pete Davidson’s arms.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson pose for an NBC New Year’s Special. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

The “Angels Like You” singer embraced her typically edgy style in a barely-there dress in a festive photoshoot with the actor and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Davidson. The two stood before streamers and a whole slew of balloons, drinking champagne to promote ringing in the New Year in style.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson promote “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Cyrus boogied in a black strappy bodycon dress that glittered just as intensely as the confetti around them. Glittery fringe hung from the dress’ hem, moving as Cyrus moved. The dress crisscrossed in all directions, showing skin while providing a bit of sparkle. Cyrus wore chunky gold rings on her fingers and gold hoops on her lobes. For footwear, the singer wore a strappy sandal in gold. The kitten heel also offered up a bit of sparkle. It’s a perfect New Year’s Eve look to dance the night away.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Davidson looked smart alongside Cyrus, dressed up in a black tux. The dapper comedian suited up with a black bowtie and white button-up. Parts of his tuxedo jacket like the lapels were made of a shiny material while the rest of the jacket was kept matte. Davidson wore black slacks and black dress shoes that also had a shiny finish. Davidson danced alongside Cyrus, drinking from a chilled bottle in one shot, dipping Cyrus in the next. Both looks scream New Year’s Eve, combining the glitz and glam of the year’s end with a touch of elegance.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” airs Friday, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET on NBC.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson promote “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” CREDIT: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

See more of Miley Cyrus’ style through the years.

Strap on some of these gold heels to ring the New Year.

Buy Now: Saraih Gold Metallic Ankle Strap High Heel Sandals, $38

Buy Now: Gianni Bini Joenah Satin Ankle Strap Block Heel Dress Sandals, $80

Buy Now: Mix No. 6 Aliciana Sandal, $50

Love Cyrus’s look? Read more about her festive style here.