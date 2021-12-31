Miley Cyrus Rehearses for New Year’s Eve in Cutout Romper and Lug-Sole Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miley Cyrus brought a sleek new take to cutouts while rehearsing for her “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special in Miami, Florida. The New Year’s Eve program, which Cyrus will co-host with Pete Davidson, airs tonight on NBC.

During rehearsals, the “Climb” singer wore a sharp black romper. The piece featured a sleeveless silhouette, as well as short-length hems and two circular front cutouts. Cyrus paired the distinctly ’80s-esque garment with a crystal hair tie, as well as small hoop earrings and large Gucci sunglasses.

Miley Cyrus rehearses “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” in Miami, Florida on December 30, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “So Undercover” actress slipped on a pair of lug-sole Chelsea boots. The black style featured rounded toes and smooth leather uppers, as well as elastic side panels. However, their thick lug soles, which featured square-shaped side accents, added a utilitarian element to Cyrus’ outfit.

Miley Cyrus rehearses “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” in Miami, Florida on December 30, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Cyrus’ boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Lug-sole boots have become one of the year’s top footwear trends. Ankle, knee and thigh-high pairs with thick ridged soles have grown in popularity due to their whimsical nature, as well as runway prominence from brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Prada. In addition to Cyrus, stars like Bella Thorne, Kaia Gerber and Ashley Benson have also worn pairs by Miu Miu, Celine and AGL in recent weeks.

Miley Cyrus rehearses “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” in Miami, Florida on December 30, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Cyrus coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The star has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000’s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

