Miley Cyrus Cozies Up for Christmas in Sweatpants and Louis Vuitton Pillow Boots

Miley Cyrus stayed utterly comfortable on Christmas while celebrating with her family.

While at home with most of the Cyrus clan, including mom Tish and siblings Noah, Braison, Brandi and Trace, the “Climb” singer wore a pair of gray sweatpants. The cozy loungewear was paired with a white T-shirt and ribbed gray sweater, creating a matching set. Cyrus completed her comfy holiday look with delicate drop earrings.

Where footwear was concerned, the “Crisis in Six Scenes” actress kept her shoes equally comfy by donning Louis Vuitton’s Pillow Comfort ankle boots. The $1,170 style included black puffer-like nylon uppers lined in the brand’s signature brown monogram. The pair also featured nude leather contours and ridged soles, and was complete with drawstring ties. Cyrus’ boots solidified her outfit as prioritizing comfort, while also tapping into this year’s puffed texture trend.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Puffed and padded footwear is one of the year’s top trends, synonymous with the puffed outerwear and accessories trends this year. Adding whimsical, marshmallow-like comfort to any ensemble, the trend incorporates puffer jacket-like padding or padded leather used to construct clothing, accessories, handbags and more. Where shoes are concerned, boots with similar padded or puffed textures can usually be seen in colder months. Recent weeks have seen styles by Moon Boot, X and X on stars like Dua Lipa, X and X as well.

For footwear, Cyrus coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The star has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000’s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

