Miley Cyrus Channels the 1970s in the Fuzziest Green Shirt & Classic Bell-Bottom Jeans

Miley Cyrus proved that though another year has come and gone, her bold style is not going anywhere anytime soon.

The “Prisoner” singer shared a few film images last night outside of a psychic shop as she modeled a standout look on Instagram. The outfit included a bold green fuzzy shirt complete with endless layers of colorful feathers; Cyrus then matched the bright top to classic 1970s-style bell-bottom jeans with an oversize set of sunglasses to tout.

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the snap, the “Midnight Sky” singer knows a thing or two about a chic footwear look. Just a few days ago, for her New Year’s Eve performance, Cyrus opted for an all-leather look with a lace-up twist. Her coordinating bralette and tight trousers were then finished off with a stiletto heel courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Similar designs from the French brand retail for $845 at Neiman Marcus.

While Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

