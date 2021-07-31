Miley Cyrus Sparkles in Red Gucci Jumpsuit and Crystal Go-Go Boots at Lollapalooza

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Miley Cyrus just made one of her boldest style statements ever.

The “Angels Like You” singer took to the stage for her set at Lollapalooza this week in a custom red Gucci jumpsuit. The long-sleeved, short number was covered in matching crystals, featuring a sharp collar and wide belt accented with the brand’s oversized “GG” logo. The garment also featured white crystals lining its’ sleeve zippers and a long front zipper, as well. Cyrus accessorized with glittering necklaces, hoop earrings, and a cluster of chunky rings, finning into her penchant for bling.

On the shoe front, Cyrus added to her look’s ’70s vibes with a pair of platform go-go boots. The knee-high style, also a custom pair by Gucci, featured almond-shaped toes and flared heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. Most notably, however, the boots were coated in white crystals — which gave Cyrus a massive boost of glamour and smoothly coordinated with her outfit’s similar sparkle.

Cyrus’ latest shoes are one of many rockstar-worthy boots she’s worn during her newest “Plastic Hearts” musical era. Platform shoes have also been on the rise since in-person events and nightlife resumed this summer. Stars like Kate Beckinsale, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Abigail Breslin have similarly gravitated towards towering boots and sandals in recent weeks.

Miley Cyrus arrives back at her hotel after ‘Saturday Night Live’ rehearsals in New York, May 6. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “7 Things” singer is a style chameleon, with most of her pairs coordinating with her current musical era. Since the release of her rock album “Plastic Hearts,” Cyrus has donned a range of highly glamorous platform sandals, boots, and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic tones — by brands like Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Amina Muaddi. The star has had a long-standing background in fashion since rising to instant fame in the early 2000’s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

