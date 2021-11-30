Miley Cyrus Rocks Out in a Shimmering Top & Strappy Silver Heels for Forbes ’30 Under 30′ Cover Shoot

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Miley Cyrus was styled in a glamorous look for her new Forbes “30 Under 30” issue shoot.
The cover star, 29, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot today on Instagram, and in it, the singer-songwriter is modeling a silver sequin-covered sleeveless turtleneck top with high-waisted black trousers and a pair of strappy silver metallic slingback heels.
“FORBES 30 UNDER 30. #HallOfFame2022 The first time I was featured on this list I was 14. I turned 29 last week. The last hoorah! Thank you for the honor. @forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci,” she captioned the post.
The “Plastic Hearts” artist discussed collaborating with iconic fashion house Gucci and her non-profit organization Happy Hippie Foundation, which focuses on homelessness and LGBTQ rights. “We align on our morals and our values, and then also making beautiful clothes,” she said of Gucci and their partnership.
At the Gucci Love Parade show recently, Cyrus sported what look to be the same sandals in gold as the ones she wore throughout her Forbes shoot.
Below, shop silver styles.
