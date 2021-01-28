Miley Cyrus’ Pin-Front Top, Leopard Print Pants & 5-Inch Platforms Are Peak Rock Star Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Miley Cyrus rock days are only just beginning.

The “Plastic Hearts” singer is the latest musician to perform for NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, with her episode airing this afternoon. Previewing the mini-concert on social media last night, Cyrus could be seen in extravagant flair.

Her outfit teamed a striped, pin-front crop top with flared leopard-print pants and even a furry coat to match; topped off with a fuzzy cowboy ht and oversize shades, the look offered full rock star appeal echoing the likes of Janis Joplin, David Bowie and Brian Jones to name a few.

To continue the edgy appeal of her look, Cyrus decided on a bold boot when it came to footwear. The platform patent black pair included a lifted front and a block heel, bearing resemblance to her favorite Christian Louboutin design. Titled the Izamayeah silhouette, the boots highlight a directional sole formed with smooth leather uppers and a signature red bottom coating; the heel itself measures over 5 inches in height with a 2-inch platform for balance.

The towering boots come in a mix of iterations but Cyrus’ pick retails for $1,205 at MyTheresa.com.

While Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Hannah Montana” alumna made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

