Miley Cyrus Goes ‘For the Win’ in a Cheerleading Crop Top, Matching Bottoms & Sleek Knee-High Boots

Miley Cyrus is prepping for the Super Bowl on Sunday in the best way she knows how.

The “Prisoner” songstress is joining forces with TikTok for the big game, hosting a virtual tailgate on the media sharing platform before kickoff. To tease the upcoming event, Cyrus went cheerleader-chic on Instagram last night; her outfit included a varsity-inspired crop top complete with the letters FTW, an acronym for “For the Win.”

She matched the pink and black top to coordinating briefs and a set of towering leather platform boots that rose just below the knee.

The bold look last night isn’t the “Last Song” star’s first cheerleading look of late, either. At the end of December 2020, she joined the NFL Network as part of its Artist Takeover series. Using social media to preview her appearance, Cyrus transformed into an edgy cheerleader in a latex leotard with matching hot pink pompoms to tout.

Giving the outfit a very on-brand touch, the “Midnight Sky” singer then slipped on a set of over-the-knee latex boots; the style came set atop a sky-high platform base with a chunky block heel that appeared to measure around 5 inches in height. The boots also highlight an embellished top panel accented with a coordinating pink band for a pop of color.

While Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Hannah Montana” alumna made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

