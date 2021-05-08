Miley Cyrus Goes Retro In a Vibrant ‘70s-Inspired Jacket & Chunky Gucci Loafers

Miley Cyrus discovered the coolest way to style some 2021 trends for daytime while greeting fans on her way outside of the Bowery Hotel in New York City on Friday.

The “Plastic Hearts” artist wore a blue fringe jacket with a button-down silhouette in what appears to be a suede material. Her jacket offers a more longline alternative to the buzzy cropped Amiri fringe jacket that offers an aesthetically similar look. She teamed the statement top with a pair of two-toned pants featuring one gray and one dark green leg. Monse offers various aesthetically similar styles, including their Contrast Panel Denim Trousers.

To accessorize the look, Cyrus chose a black Fendi handbag with gold hardware and studded along the edges. She also selected a pair of black and chrome square-framed sunglasses with coordinating silver hoop earrings and a chain-link necklace.

Miley Cyrus seen taking selfies with her fans as leaving the Bowery Hotel in NYC on May 7, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Wrecking Ball” songstress completed her on-trend ensemble with a pair of Gucci Lug Sole Horsebit Loafers in the black colorway. These shoes feature Italian shiny leather uppers with the brand’s signature gold buckle detail on the vamp and a 1-inch rubber lugged sole. They retail for $980 and are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

Here’s a closer look at Miley Cyrus’s Gucci lug sole loafers. CREDIT: MEGA

Chunky sole loafers have proven to be one of 2021’s hottest shoe trends and are a must-have style for this spring. The daring platform elevates a footwear classic and gives the silhouette a ’70s-inspired flair — one of the fashionable decades trendsetters are reviving this season. Options from designer labels, including Prada, Proenza Schouler and Dr. Martens have also set the pace for this style.

Street style stars from Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin to Katie Holmes and Irina Shayk have made these loafers a fixture in their spring wardrobes.

Miley Cyrus arrives back at her hotel after ‘Saturday Night Live’ rehearsals in New York, May 6. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

Platform footwear has long been a staple in Miley Cyrus’s ensembles that she pairs with both her casual and occasion-ready attire. On May 6, she wore a pair of black velvet bow platform heels and styled them with an early 2000s-inspired outfit, including a muscle tee, plaid miniskirt and fishnet tights. The artist gravitates towards Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and R13 for her go-to platform boot options.

Embrace the chunky sole loafer trend with the styles available below.

