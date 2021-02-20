Miley Cyrus Elevates Her Monochrome Look With Barely-There Sandals While Out With Lil Nas X

Miley Cyrus proves that an all-black outfit is always a foolproof dinner ensemble.

The “Plastic Hearts” artist wore a midi-length black coat and coordinating trousers while out with Lil Nas X at Nobu Malibu in Los, Angeles, Calif. on Friday night. She accessorized the sleek look with stacked rings, including one from Chanel, a black handbag and matching face mask.

Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X grab dinner together at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 19, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

In terms of footwear, the “Wrecking Ball” songstress opted for a pair of black heeled sandals. Cyrus’ shoes feature a minimalist two-strap design with a towering stiletto heel. (If you’re eager channel this aesthetic, Gucci ‘s suede sandals offer a similar look).

Lil Nas X went for a more laidback aesthetic, styling a white graphic-print hoodie from Gcds with a pair of Alexander McQueen Oversized sneakers in the white/shock pink colorway. These celebrity-loved lace-ups feature white leather and suede uppers with a rounded toe, one-inch platform and hot pink heel tab. They currently retail for $614 on farfetch.com.

Related Miley Cyrus Provides Game Day Inspo with Short Shorts & Bold Buckle Boots for TikTok Super Bowl Tailgate Show Miley Cyrus Wears a Sports Bra & Short Shorts to Show Off Her Ability to Run & Sing at the Same Time Miley Cyrus Preps for the Super Bowl in a Pink Nike Sports Bra & Classic Black Joggers

Here’s a closer look at the duo’s shoes. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Edgy, tailored pieces teamed with sleek black footwear have long been the “Midnight Sky” singer’s go-to uniform. With both her performance and off-duty looks, Cyrus frequently gravitates towards strappy black sandals or pointed-toe boots.

Miley Cyrus steps out with mom Tish Cyrus in New York, Oct. 2. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Last December, the artist wore a similar pair of strappy sandal heels from Christian Louboutin for her performance at Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve show. Some of her other favorite black footwear includes styles from brands such as Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Dsquared2, R13 and Rick Owens, among other designer labels.

Embrace this elegant shoe aesthetic with similar sandal styles, available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sofia Ankle Strap Sandal Heels, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Schutz Strappy Sandal Heels, $171 (from $214).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandals, $130.

Click through this gallery to see Miley Cyrus’s style transformation over the years.