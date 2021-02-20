Miley Cyrus Elevates Her Monochrome Look With Barely-There Sandals While Out With Lil Nas X

Miley Cyrus proves that an all-black outfit is always a foolproof dinner ensemble.
The “Plastic Hearts” artist wore a midi-length black coat and coordinating trousers while out with Lil Nas X at Nobu Malibu in Los, Angeles, Calif. on Friday night. She accessorized the sleek look with stacked rings, including one from Chanel, a black handbag and matching face mask.
In terms of footwear, the “Wrecking Ball” songstress opted for a pair of black heeled sandals. Cyrus’ shoes feature a minimalist two-strap design with a towering stiletto heel. (If you’re eager channel this aesthetic, Gucci ‘s suede sandals offer a similar look).
Lil Nas X went for a more laidback aesthetic, styling a white graphic-print hoodie from Gcds with a pair of Alexander McQueen Oversized sneakers in the white/shock pink colorway. These celebrity-loved lace-ups feature white leather and suede uppers with a rounded toe, one-inch platform and hot pink heel tab. They currently retail for $614 on farfetch.com.
Edgy, tailored pieces teamed with sleek black footwear have long been the “Midnight Sky” singer’s go-to uniform. With both her performance and off-duty looks, Cyrus frequently gravitates towards strappy black sandals or pointed-toe boots.
Last December, the artist wore a similar pair of strappy sandal heels from Christian Louboutin for her performance at Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve show. Some of her other favorite black footwear includes styles from brands such as Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Dsquared2, R13 and Rick Owens, among other designer labels.
Embrace this elegant shoe aesthetic with similar sandal styles, available below.
To Buy: Sam Edelman Sofia Ankle Strap Sandal Heels, $120.
To Buy: Schutz Strappy Sandal Heels, $171 (from $214).
To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandals, $130.
Click through this gallery to see Miley Cyrus’s style transformation over the years.