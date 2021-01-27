Miley Cyrus Gives the Biker Shorts Trend an Edgy Twist in a Leather Jacket & Graphic Tee

Miley Cyrus gave a signature edgy twist to one of fashion’s favorite silhouettes this week.

The “Plastic Hearts” singer took to Instagram Stories yesterday to show off her outfit of the day, unveiling a grungy-chic look that kicked off with classic black biker shorts. Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone.

To give the workout-chic bottoms an on-brand upgrade, though, Cyrus opted for a bold graphic T-shirt and a moto-style leather jacket to complete her look. She also included an endless mix of silver jewelry and her favorite oversize shades for a retro finish.

Miley Cyrus poses for a mirror selfie, Jan. 26. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The Disney Channel alumna most famously wore the 1970s-chic sunglasses in New York back in September 2019. Spotted leaving her hotel, she matched the bold accessory to an all-black combination of a crop top, oversize coat and high-rise trousers. For footwear, the monochrome theme continued with silver-capped black boots and even a Christian Dior bag on the side.

Miley Cyrus leaves her hotel in New York, Sept. 10, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

While Cyrus herself is best known for her hit albums and box office films, she also dips her toes in the fashion and shoe space. The “Last Song” star made an appearance on the runway at the Marc Jacobs’ fall ’20 show and has also sat front row at shows for top labels such as Tom Ford and Saint Laurent. She also has worked with Converse on a series of pride-filled shoe collections.

The Converse collaborator has been vegan for years, and she oftentimes embraces wardrobe pieces that are cruelty-free. In fact, at last year’s Met Gala, Cyrus teamed a Saint Laurent minidress with a custom vegan leather version of the brand’s Paige platform sandals. Her other go-to designers for fashion and apparel include any label that can give her look a standout edge — think Versace, Saint Laurent, Alexandre Vauthier and Azalea Wang amongst others.

