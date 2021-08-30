Mila Kunis Swaps Burgundy Heels for Comfy Adidas Slides on ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Set

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mila Kunis was seen filming a new movie and making a wardrobe change.

The “That ’70s Show” alum was on the set of “Luckiest Girl Alive” in New York on Sunday. Kunis was wearing a sleeveless baby blue midi dress that cinched at the waist with a tie belt that was knotted. She also wore gold bracelets and dainty earrings and carried a brown top-handle bag and red umbrella.

Mila Kunis on set in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

The actress added pumps to her look for her footwear. The burgundy suede of the shoe contrasted with the soft blue hue of the dress, but the style still matched the elegance of her look perfectly. The thin heels appeared to reach about 4 inches in height.

Mila Kunis on set in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

“The Black Swan” actress switched into a more comfortable option and added a black face mask. She swapped her pumps for black and white slide sandals from Adidas that retail for $45. While the star may have chosen a more budget-friendly option, designer slide sandals have been a must-have this summer and are predicted to continue into the fall. Other major celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria and Sofia Richie have been spotted in the style in the past few weeks alone. The logo-adorned silhouettes offer a more glam take on a relaxed sandal, but athletic styles can be just as cute and comfortable.

For when you’re feeling more glam, add red pointed-toe pumps to your collection.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Nine West Behave Pump, $89

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Women’s Gayle Pointy Toe Pumps, $45

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Jimmy Choo Romy Suede Pumps, $595

See Kunis rock another casual trend: Converse.