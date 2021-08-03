Mikaela Hoover Dazzles in Disco Ball Bralette, Sequined Miniskirt & 5-Inch Heels at ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

On Monday night, stars gathered in Los Angeles for the film premiere of “The Suicide Squad.”

Mikaela Hoover, who plays Camila in the movie, appeared on the red carpet alongside her co-stars like Margot Robbie and John Cena. The actress wore a shiny, dazzling silver bra top that looked disco ball-inspired. She wore a silver sequin miniskirt that matched the top, and a few simple silver pieces of jewelry. Her long dark hair was worn down in loose curls and matched her black manicure and pedicure.

Mikaela Hoover at the “The Suicide Squad” premiere. CREDIT: MEGA

Hoover went with silver strappy sandals for her footwear choice, which went along with the sparkly silver monochrome theme of the outfit. Her thin stilettos reached at least 5 inches, giving the 5-foot-1 actress a serious lift. The heels featured a criss-cross ankle strap as well as a toe strap. Jeweled heels have been popular among celebrities lately, with Heidi Klum appearing on the red carpet earlier in August in her own pair.

Mikaela Hoover at the “The Suicide Squad” premiere. CREDIT: MEGA

Hoover attended the premiere with other big name stars like Rita Ora, Storm Reid, Sylvester Stallone and more. She was joined by her boyfriend, “Never Have I Ever” actor Darren Barnet. The two made their red carpet debut as a couple.

“The Suicide Squad” is a film based on DC Comics Suicide Squad team. It is a standalone sequel to the 2016 “Suicide Squad.” The movie hit theaters in the UK on July 30 but will make its US theater debut on Aug. 5, plus HBO Max the same day.

