Michelle Pfeiffer Wore Fall’s Trendiest Color With Square-Toe Boots on Drew Barrymore’s Show

Michelle Pfeiffer wore one of fall’s trendy colors from head to toe.

The actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to talk about her clean perfume line, Henry Rose, where she donned hues of brown. Pfeiffer wore a matching caramel-colored corduroy jacket and straight-leg trousers. Underneath her jacket featured a double-breasted style with dark buttons; she wore a turtleneck floral blouse. Pfeiffer held up her low-waisted pants with Saint Laurent’s crocodile-embossed leather belt.

Michelle Pfeiffer on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Nov. 8. CREDIT: Courtesy of YSL

For her footwear, the “Scarface” actress wore black square-toed boots. Her Saint Laurent Camden Boots featured a calfskin leather material, gold hardware across the foot and a thin heel reaching over 4 inches in height. The boots currently retail on online for $1,595. Previously considered a fashion faux pas, the square toe has made a resurgence among celebrities thanks to the ongoing ’90s craze. Stars such as Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted out and about wearing the controversial style.

Saint Laurent Camden Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Pfieffer is no stranger to top designers. The actress has had a successful career in entertainment spanning nearly 40 years. When hitting the red carpet or other formal events, Pfeiffer has been seen in stunning gowns as well as towering heels from brands like Salvatore Ferragamo, Prada and more.

