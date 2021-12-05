Michelle Obama Plays Santa in Sharp Gray Suit and Chic Pointed-Toe Flats

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Michelle Obama dressed sharply while delivering presents to children at the Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago this week.

Accompanied by husband Barack Obama, the former First Lady arrived in a light gray suit with a crosshatch texture. The double-breasted style featured a blazer with sharp lapels, cinched with round black buttons. Obama kept her accessories minimal, pairing the blazer and trousers with pearl drop earrings, her wedding ring and an “M”-shaped ring. Of course, the look also gained added festivity from a large red present.

For footwear, the “Becoming” author slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe flats. The instantly chic shoes added a comfortable element to her outfit. Obama’s shoes also kept her look streamlined and sharp, with a contemporary twist where many would have worn pointed-toe heels.

Michelle and Barack Obama deliver presents to children at the Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Pointed-toe shoes are back in winter footwear rotations, now that in-person events and a desire to dress up have resumed. The style’s triangular toes are instantly classic, while adding elevated sharpness to any look. In recent weeks, stars like Rita Ora, Zendaya and Sarah Jessica Parker have slipped on pointed-toe styles as well, primarily pumps by Christian Louboutin, Roger Vivier and Saint Laurent.

Michelle and Barack Obama deliver presents to children at the Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

Add a dose of chic to your winter looks with black flats like Michelle Obama’s.

To Buy: A New Day Corinna flats, $15.

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Buckle Up flats, $218.

To Buy: Tory Burch Georgia flats, $248.

