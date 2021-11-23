Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows.

The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide.

Michelle Obama arrives at the Saks Fifth Avenue 2021 holiday windows launch. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

“In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that will help so many adolescent girls all over the world,” said Obama. “This contribution to the Girls Opportunity Alliance will help these girls to reach their full potential—and that’s especially important as the pandemic continues to threaten their education, which would set us all back in the years and decades ahead.”

Michelle Obama speaks at the Saks Fifth Avenue 2021 holiday windows launch. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

When it came to shoes, the “Becoming” author wore a pair of coordinating black boots. Though her heels and the pair’s silhouette weren’t visible, Obama’s pair likely featured heels ranging from 2-3 inches in height. Her footwear’s sharp pointed toes, appearing to feature suede uppers, added a sleek finish to her ensemble.

Michelle Obama and Saks Fifth Avenue CEO Marc Metrick light the Saks holiday windows with Caitlin James, Dreshta Boghra and Jada Yelverton-Graves. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

A closer look at Obama’s boots. CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to punchy. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toes to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes in her wardrobe, hailing from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats as well.

