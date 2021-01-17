Happy Birthday Michelle Obama — A Look Back At Her Most Powerful Outfits Over the Years

Happy birthday Michelle Obama! The former first lady turns 57 years old today.

Throughout her time in the public eye, the Chicago native created her own legacy that includes numerous campaigns like Let’s Move!, encouraging children to embrace a healthier lifestyle, and the Let Girls Learn initiative, which is dedicated to increasing access to education for girls. Beyond her endless charitable actions and positive influences, the “Becoming” star also turned into a style icon across her eight years in the capital.

As her birthday and inauguration day both approach this week, you can’t forget about her memorable looks from both of Barack Obama’s inaugurations in 2009 and again in 2013.

For her husband’s first swearing-in, Michelle layered an Isabel Toledo dress and coat with a Nina Ricci cardigan, and J.Crew leather gloves, topped off with Jimmy Choo heels. In 2013 for President Obama’s second term, the then-first lady stunned in a Thome Brown jacket dress with Reed Krakoff leather suede boots.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the 2009 Inauguration Day Parade. CREDIT: AP

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the 2013 Inauguration Day Parade. CREDIT: AP

Throughout the years that followed President Obama’s first inauguration ceremony, Michelle continued to make headlines for her classic yet bold style — think her bright yellow Balenciaga knot-dress paired to the brand’s glimmering boots from her 2018 interview with Sarah Jessica Parker!

Michelle Obama in Balenciaga and Sarah Jessica Parker in 2018. CREDIT: AP

In 2020, the former first lady made headlines once more for her style choices. Instead of her apparel or footwear stealing the show, though, it was her now legendary “Vote” necklace, a piece that made headlines for its subtle yet powerful message when she first wore it during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The original necklace came from Black-owned jewelry boutique, ByChari, and caused a frenzy across social media and search engines. Google Trends reported on Twitter after the DNC that “Michelle Obama necklace,” “vote necklace” and “letter necklace” all became breakout searches after the virtual speech aired on Aug. 17.

