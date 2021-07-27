Michael Phelps Supports Team USA in Red Sneakers, White T-Shirt & Blue Bomber Jacket at Tokyo Olympics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Michael Phelps just showed his support for Team USA by wearing red, white and blue at the Tokyo Olympics.

The most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time sat down with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to discuss the 2021 games on “Today,” as well as his views on the competitions so far, as a swimming commentator. For the occasion, Phelps kept his look simple in tan trousers and a white V-neck T-shirt. However, when paired with a navy bomber jacket, the look was elevated to instantly sharp. He accessorized with a sleek blue watch, accentuating the color in his jacket.

Phelps went the casual route when it came to footwear, pairing his ensemble with bright red sneakers. The lace-up pair featured white soles and a high-top silhouette, with the top laces knotted on the sides. When combined with Phelps’ blue jacket and white shirt, the shoes created a symbolic statement of support for Team USA through the three colors of the U.S. flag.

Where fashion is concerned, Phelps keeps his looks classic and simple. The athlete often wears two or three-piece suits in navy, black, and gray on the red carpet, usually paired with black or brown leather loafers. His casual ensembles feature coordinating separates, like navy, gray, and black jackets with complementary jeans and trousers, as well as sleek leather sneakers.

The Olympian has been a mainstay in the fashion and sports industries for decades. Prior to his retirement, Phelps was a longtime ambassador for Speedo and Omega, and appeared in ads for Louis Vuitton. He’s also been the face of campaigns for companies like Colgate and Head & Shoulders. During his last year as an Olympic competitor in 2016, Phelps was an ambassador and appeared in campaigns for Under Armour — the brand even made him personalized sneakers to wear to the Olympics. Since 2015, Phelps has owned his own namesake swimwear and training gear brand.

