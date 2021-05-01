Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Go All Out In Prada For ‘Without Remorse’ Hollywood Premiere

It couple of the moment Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan in coordinating Prada looks for the L.A. movie premiere of "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse," which stars the actor.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been turning heads as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples even before the world officially knew they were an item. Their sleek, sophisticated Prada ensembles they wore Friday night to the premiere of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse in Los Angeles are certainly fueling that fire.

Lori Harvey in a shimmering gold sequin Prada gown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Blair Caldwell

Harvey went for the gold and won big time in a sequined Prada gown that shimmered in every way. The stunning dress was paired with black satin high heeled sandals that are deliciously timeless. Jordan had a Prada outfit of his very own, a brown satin double-breasted tuxedo, with a black poplin tuxedo shirt and a black silk bow tie. The actor stars in the action thriller based on the novel of the same title by Tom Clancy, which is a spinoff of the Jack Ryan film series. Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, Jordan portrays a Navy Seal who discovers a global conspiracy while attempting to avenge the murder of his pregnant wife.

Michael B. Jordan in a Prada double-breasted tuxedo CREDIT: Courtesy of Blair Caldwell

The first whispers of romance rumors of Jordan and Harvey were heard in November and the couple took their relationship public in January, when they revealed they had been dating for a few months. Initially, the couple were friends for years before it turned into something more. Now the couple is getting as much attention as their Prada outfits.

Harvey in her Prada gown and peep-toe high heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Blair Caldwell

The couple in coordinating Prada ahead of stepping out for the movie premiere. CREDIT: Courtesy of Blair Caldwell

Finding just the right shoe to pair with a sequined gold gown can be a sartorial challenge, but Harvey passed with flying colors by choosing a deceivingly simple yet elegant high heeled strappy sandal that will stand the test of time.

