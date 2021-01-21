Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Vacation in Cutoff Shorts, Fishnet Dress & Air Jordans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey showed off their chic vacation style as they soaked up the sun in St. Barts this week.

Stepping out in the island’s port on Monday, the new couple debuted their own takes on beachside attire. For Jordan, the “Creed” actor opted for a classic white tee matched to cutoff denim shorts while his model counterpart decided on a fishnet white coverup layered over a solid white mini dress.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey vacation in St. Barts, Jan. 18. CREDIT: EliotPress/MEGA

A closer view of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s shoes. CREDIT: EliotPress/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Harvey kept in line with summery trends in her strappy sandals and doubled-up chain anklets. Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

Related Meena Harris' Husband Nikolas Ajagu Wore Buzzy $21K Dior Air Jordans to the 2021 Inauguration A Women's-Exclusive Air Jordan 3 'Rust Pink' Is Coming Soon Hailey Baldwin Masters Streetwear Style with Lounge Shorts, a Nike Windbreaker and Buzzy Jordan 1 Retros

Jordan, on the other hand, channeled another star of the same name with his choice of sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 Retro “Black Toe” colorway from NBA star Micahel Jordan’s line originally released in 1985. Inspired by the Chicago Bulls, the tri-tone sneakers include hits of rich red and deep black leather atop a perforated white high-top upper; the style rereleased in 2016 with a price tag of $160.

Watch on FN

Nowadays, the colorway resells for upwards of $594 to $1,888 at StockX.com.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey vacation in St. Barts, Jan. 18. CREDIT: EliotPress/MEGA

A closer view of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s shoes. CREDIT: EliotPress/MEGA

While he may share his name with the famous athlete, Michael B. Jordan has earned an impressive reputation of his own. From his memorable roles to his sleek red carpet looks, the actor remains on top of the celebrity style scene and can be found on the front row during Fashion Month for hit brands. He also serves as a brand ambassador for Coach and recently appeared in the campaign for its “Coach It Forward’ campaign alongside Jennifer Lopez and more stars.

Inspired by Lori Harvey or Michael B. Jordan’s beachy style? Take inspiration from their looks with these next pieces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Transport Sandals, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

To Buy: Dcenta Mesh Coverup, $22.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase, $140.

Click through the gallery to discover more stars who love their Air Jordan sneakers just like Michael B. Jordan.