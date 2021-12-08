Meryl Streep Wows in Floral Trim Coat & Red Velvet Scalloped Pumps for ‘Today’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Legendary actress Meryl Streep stopped by NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning to chat about her latest star-studded film “Don’t Look Up,” which had its world premiere in New York City Sunday night.

The award-winning leading lady dressed stylishly for the appearance, sporting a heather gray Tanya Taylor “Cadence” coat featuring a cheerful floral lining and belted waist in the same pattern. The cozy outerwear piece with white trimming goes for $765. Underneath, she wore a coordinating floral-print dress.

Meryl Steep is spotted wearing leaving the ‘Today’ show in a heather gray Tanya Taylor coat featuring a floral lining and belted waist. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, Streep slipped into a vibrant pair of red velvet pumps designed with a scalloped vamp detail. The holiday-ready style effortlessly complimented the colors in her coat.

The 72-year-old “Mamma Mia!” star also donned understated glasses, as she often does, and oversized gold hoop earrings.

Meryl Streep stopped by NBC’s ‘Today’ on Tuesday morning to talk about her new film ‘Don’t Look Up.’ CREDIT: Splash

In Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” Streep portrays the president of the United States while Jonah Hill, who accompanied her on “Today” to promote the film, plays her son and chief of staff.

A closer look at Meryl Streep wearing a bright pair of red velvet pumps featuring a scalloped design. CREDIT: Splash

Shop the look, inspired by Meryl Streep, ahead.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Pointed-Toe Pumps, $600; farfetch.com

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140; nordstrom.com

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Suede Pumps, $60 (was $109); saksoff5th.com

