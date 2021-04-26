From Retro Looks to Glimmering Suits & Patent Shoes, All the Boldest Looks from the Men at the 2021 Oscars

At this year’s Academy Awards, the men stole the show.

For the special night on Sunday, Hollywood’s biggest male actors stepped out in looks that were were classic, bold, retro and dapper.

LaKeith Stanfield transported us back to the ’70s, wearing a black jumpsuit from Saint Laurent. The look was completed with a butterfly-collared shirt and a belt at the waist. Stanfield, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Bill O’Neil in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” finalized the ensemble with classic black shoes and tinted sunglasses.

Stanfield’s costar Daniel Kaluuya — who took home the Best Supporting Actor award for the film — kept it classic in a navy blue suit. The timeless ensemble featured a double breasted blazer and coordinating tailored trousers. As for footwear, Kaluuya opted for sleek black loafers.

Related Oscars Best Dressed: Red Carpet Glamour Finally Made Its Big Comeback High Heels Are Back as Sparkling Sky-High Stilettos Trend on the Oscars Red Carpet Chloe Zhao Dares to Wear Sneakers With Her Designer Dress at the 2021 Oscars

Lakeith Stanfield CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Leslie Odom Jr. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Leslie Odom Jr. went bold for the evening, sporting a metallic gold suit. Like Kaluuya, Odom Jr. also opted for black loafers, but his were of a shiny patent construction, giving his glowing suit a polished touch.

Colman Domingo continued the shimmery theme with a vibrant pink suit that featured cascading jewels at the shoulder. Domingo’s button down also featured sparkly details at the center. As for footwear, Domingo sported Christian Louboutin’s Cousin Greg black patent leather dress shoes.

Colman Domingo CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Sacha Baron Cohen gave a lesson on tonal dressing, wearing a warm chocolate blazer, which he teamed with a crisp white button up and a brown bowtie. He then opted for cream pants and brown loafers.

Sacha Baron Cohen CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Pool Via PMC

Questlove CREDIT: AP

When it came to footwear, Questlove’s choice was the most outstanding. The artist arrived on the red carpet in gold Crocs. He teamed the shoes with a blazer, black pants and a paisley-adorned face mask.

The 93rd Academy Awards kicks off in Los Angeles on Sunday with a slightly new look. COVID-19 restrictions — and testing — will be in place for the intimate, in-person event with two locations: Union Station and its usual venue, the Dolby Theatre. David Fincher’s “Mank” is the most nominated film with 10 total nods, followed by “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Young Woman.” Other nominees include Chadwick Boseman, Andra Day, Carrie Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr., Viola Davis.