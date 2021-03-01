×
Dan Levy, Leslie Odom, Jr. + More Men Surprise at Golden Globes in Platforms & Avant-Garde Suits

By Emily Belfiore
Celebrities served up countless incredible fashion moments at the Golden Globes 2021 on Sunday, even the ones that attended from home. This year, the prominent menswear trends involved stepping away from traditional black-and-white tuxedos and leather lace-ups with avant-garde suits and platform shoes, allowing television and film’s biggest names to experiment with color, texture and structure.

Topping the list was Dan Levy, who had a monochromic moment in a yellow-green suit from Valentino. For added flair, the “Schitt’s Creek” star layered the look with a sequined turtleneck sweater and metallic platform oxfords.

Dan Levy, Valentino yellow blazer, sequin turtleneck, pants
Dan Levy at the 2021 Golden Globes.
CREDIT: Lewis Mirrett

Also staying on-trend with a high-neck top was Leslie Odom, Jr.

Wearing head-to-toe mauve, the “One Night In Miami” star wore a vibrant color-blocking suit by Valentino. Styled by Avo Yermagyan, he layered a lime green mock neck shirt top under his white dress shirt, putting a modern spin on the traditional menswear look. To tie the outfit together, Odom, Jr. sported black platform lace-up oxfords.

Leslie Odom Jr. in Valentino.
CREDIT: Phoebe Joaquin

Another star that proved monochrome and award shows go hand-in-hand was Tahir Rahim, who tuned into the show from Paris dressed in a sleek, double-breasted navy suit from Louis Vuitton. Adding an element of sophistication with a black mock neck top underneath, “The Mauritanian” star opted for black leather boots instead of traditional dress shoes.

Tahar Rahim in Louis Vuitton.
CREDIT: Naj Jamai

Rounding up the stylish men of the Golden Globes was Josh O’Connor, who channeled his royal counterpart Prince Charles with a dapper monochrome suit from Loewe. Successfully combining runway with retro, “The Crown” star’s ensemble featured vintage-inspired detailing, starting with the black suit jacket’s white lapel. Paired with white pants, he styled the contrasting suit with a creped high-neck dress shirt, which had a high-fashion scarf-like silhouette, and croc-embossed black loafers.

Josh O'Connor, Golden Globes, Red Carpet, 2021
Josh O’Connor in Loewe.
CREDIT: William Waterworth at MICHELE FILOMENO

Click through the gallery to see more looks from this year’s Golden Globe Awards. 

