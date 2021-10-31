×
Melania Trump Sharpens Up in Classic Trench and Leather Boots for World Series Outing

Melania Trump chose classic attire for her first public outing in several months.

The former First Lady appeared at a World Series game in Atlanta for the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, alongside husband Donald Trump. Melania wore a beige trench coat for the occasion, which included black buttons and a belt with a matching black buckle. The versatile style, which she’s worn on many occasions, was paired with a long-sleeved black top to ward off the autumn chill.

For footwear, the former model donned a pair of black boots. The staple style appeared to feature a knee-length silhouette, as well as leather uppers. The shoes streamlined her outfit while adding to its classic nature, as similar pairs can be worn with a range of outfits throughout the year. Tall boots have also been worn by stars like Victoria Justice, Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid in recent weeks.

Where shoes are concerned, Trump regularly wears versatile footwear. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Trump sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

