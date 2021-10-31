Melania Trump Sharpens Up in Classic Trench and Leather Boots for World Series Outing

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Melania Trump chose classic attire for her first public outing in several months.

The former First Lady appeared at a World Series game in Atlanta for the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, alongside husband Donald Trump. Melania wore a beige trench coat for the occasion, which included black buttons and a belt with a matching black buckle. The versatile style, which she’s worn on many occasions, was paired with a long-sleeved black top to ward off the autumn chill.

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Georgia. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, the former model donned a pair of black boots. The staple style appeared to feature a knee-length silhouette, as well as leather uppers. The shoes streamlined her outfit while adding to its classic nature, as similar pairs can be worn with a range of outfits throughout the year. Tall boots have also been worn by stars like Victoria Justice, Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid in recent weeks.

Julie and I are having a blast at the @Braves game with President Trump and Melania! Also celebrating a huge ⁦@GeorgiaFootball⁩ DAWGS win in Jacksonville!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DlCL9xImMU — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 31, 2021

Where shoes are concerned, Trump regularly wears versatile footwear. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Trump sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

Sharpen up your fall looks with black boots, inspired by Melania Trump.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Penny boots, $95 (was $190).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Franco Sarto Daya boots, $229.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Joy boots, $45.

Click through the gallery for Melania Trump’s sharp shoe moments over the years.