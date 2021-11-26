Melania Trump Goes Elegant in Blue Midi Dress & Pointy Tan Pumps for Thanksgiving Charity Event

Melania Trump kept to her go-to silhouettes for a charity outing on Wednesday. The former first lady posed for photos wearing a sleek blue button-down midi dress that featured long sleeves and was accessorized with a tan belt. For footwear, she had on pointed toe suede pumps in deep tan with sand-colored cap toes. The shoes streamlined her outfit while adding to its classic nature, as similar pairs can be worn with a range of outfits throughout the year.

The Palm Beach, Fla., resident, who permanently relocated from New York and Washington, D.C., looked elegant as she served her community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday through the Be Best children’s program she established as a first lady when her husband, Donald Trump, was in office.

“This #Thanksgiving I want to express my gratitude to the families who open their hearts & homes to foster children & to those who serve in the child welfare community. Thank you @4kids.us for working tirelessly to ensure the health & safety of these children. #BeBest #melaniatrump” Melania captioned a set of images posted to her Instagram page. The former model spent her time with the 4Kids organization, which is a non-profit dedicated to providing housing and care for children and families in crisis across South Florida.

Where shoes are concerned, Trump regularly wears versatile footwear. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Trump sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

