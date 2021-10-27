Mel C Goes Glam in White Cutout Dress With Barely-There Sandals for ‘James Corden’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Former Spice Girl Mel C (Sporty Spice) traded in her sneakers and athletic gear for a glamorous look on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” last night.

Mel C sporting a white maxi cutout dress with a pair of PVC heels on the “Late Late Show.” CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

The singer wore a white long-sleeved maxi dress that draped down to her ankles. The star successfully took on this year’s cutout trend, which has been embraced by Nicole Scherzinger and Julianne Hough in recent weeks. The gown featured an elastic waist detail at the front as well as triangular shaped slits at her sides.

Detail of Mel C’s PVC heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

For footwear, the 47-year-old slipped into a pair of PVC sandals with transparent straps running across the mid-foot and ankle as well as a silver sole and high stiletto heel.

L-R: James Corden, Mel C and David Boreanaz on “The Late Late Show.” CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

She was joined on the show by actor David Boreanaz, who went for a more casual look. The “Bones” alum wore a pair of dark-wash jeans and a similarly shaded T-shirt, which he wore beneath a gray blazer. On his feet, Boreanaz favored comfort in a pair of black sneakers.

As an avid dancer and fitness enthusiast, Mel C is often seen in gym sets in a variation of bright colors, including pink, yellow and orange. Among her collection of shoes, the star seems to favor white Nike Air Max 90s.

When she goes for glamour, she dips her toes into sandals with a thin heel — usually in different shades of brown, red and nude.

