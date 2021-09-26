Meghan Markle is Elegant for Global Citizen Live in White Minidress and Classic Black Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Meghan Markle brought classic elegance to Global Citizen Live last night in New York City’s Central Park.

The Duchess of Sussex took the stage with Prince Harry to advocate for global equity for COVID-19 vaccines, during the couple’s cross-country trip this week. For the occasion, she wore a white minidress by Valentino. The short-sleeved number featured white floral accents on its neckline, hem and sleeves, creating an instantly elegant ensemble. Markle paired the piece with minimal accessories, including a gold watch and bangle bracelet. When offstage, she layered her look with a black peacoat and black Lady Dior handbag.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and UN Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield speak at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at Global Citizen Live in New York City. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Markle stuck to one of her go-to styles: pointed-toe pumps. Her Global Citizen Live pair appeared to feature black satin uppers, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, it elevated her look’s chic nature and versatility.

Related Meghan Markle Streamlines Her Style in Head-to-Toe Red to Visit Harlem Elementary School Rosalia Shines in a Bright Yellow Gown and Valentino Cloak at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Meghan Markle Has a New York Minute in Monochrome Style & Classic Pumps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Global Citizen Live at New York City’s Central Park. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Markle’s pumps. CREDIT: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Global Citizen Live is an annual live broadcast held for 24 hours, which features events and performances by international artists to raise funds for poverty aid. This year’s event includes performances by Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Lorde, Shawn Mendes and more. It also features appearances by numerous activists, philanthropists, corporate leaders and other figures working to aid in Global Citizen’s year-long Recovery Plan for the World campaign, which aims to end COVID-19 and the hunger crisis, as well as increase learning, environmental protection and global equity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Global Citizen Live at New York City’s Central Park. CREDIT: MEGA

One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

Slip on classic black pumps this fall, inspired by Meghan Markle.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Flax pumps, $84.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Beth pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Dorothy pumps, $99.

Click through the gallery to see Meghan Markle’s sharpest shoe moments from 2019.