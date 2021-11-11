Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City.

The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a pair of matching red heels. Her shoes of choice were silky slingback pumps, which included pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, the style created a monochrome look that was punchy and bright.

Related Meghan Markle Wears an Elegant All-Black Business Outfit With Sharp Pumps for New York Times DealBook Online Summit Chrissy Teigen Does a Daring Take on the Little Black Dress With an Exaggerated Bow & Slinky Sandals Emma Roberts Channels 'Pretty Woman' Glam in Sharp Black Pumps for Fred Paris Jewelry Dinner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Markle’s pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Parker isn’t the only celebrity to wear a pair this season; in recent weeks, Rita Ora, Paris Hilton and Sarah Jessica Parker have also worn pairs from Roger Vivier, Aquazzura and Manolo Blahnik.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

Elevate your fall looks with bold red pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Thanley pumps, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Romy pumps, $595.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Francesca pumps, $30.

Click through the gallery for more of Markle’s best shoe moments over the years.