Meghan Markle Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Flowing Dress With a Hidden Meaning

There’s a baby on the way for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The couple, who wed in May 2018, are expecting their second child together. The exciting news was announced on Sunday — Valentine’s Day — via the couple’s friend and photographer Misan Harriman. Harriman shared a sweet black and white photo of Meghan and Harry gazing lovingly at each other while lounging in a field of grass.

For the celebratory announcement, Meghan is seen in a flowy dress from Carolina Herrera that showcases her growing baby bump. The look not only highlights her pregnant belly, but also holds a special meaning. The dainty frock was first made when Meghan was pregnant with Archie — the couple’s first child together, whom they welcomed on May 6, 2019.

Of the special news, Harriman wrote: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

The sweet photo was taken via a remote photoshoot and was shot by Harriman using an iPad.

Meghan’s happy news comes after she revealed in November of last year that she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote in an essay for The New York Times on Nov. 25.

The pregnancy announcement also comes as Meghan and Harry continue to adjust to life in the U.S. after officially stepping down from their roles as senior royals last year. The couple made the decision out of a desire to focus on their family. Meghan also recently won her privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers last week.

When it comes to her pregnancy style — for the first time around — Meghan sported a number of looks that showcased her bump. Her wardrobe included, pleated and draped dresses, cape looks, maxi skirts and a plethora of statement coats. She would also often style fitted dresses with blazers. As for footwear, continued to wear pumps but also sported sleek flats, heeled boots and sneakers. Her go-to footwear brands include, Tamara Mellon, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Rothy’s and Aquazzura to name a few.

