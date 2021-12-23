Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Match in Denim & Share First Look at Their Daughter Lilibet in Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their 2021 Christmas card in classic, contemporary fashion—and it includes the public’s first look at their daughter.

For the festive card shot by Alexi Lubomirski, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with their children, Archie and Lilibet. The duo both wear blue jeans, though their tops differ: Harry wears a gray button-down shirt, while Markle dons a black sweater. Harry is the only accessorized family member, wearing several beaded bracelets. Aside from a hint of a nude shoe worn by Markle, the family is fully barefoot as well, adding to the card’s relaxed nature.

Archie and Lilibet both coordinated for the family card in white tops. However, the children also distinctly coordinate with their parents: Archie is dressed in blue jeans to match the Duke, and Lilibet dons a black skirt to match Markle. The occasion also marks the public’s first view of Lilibet, whom Markle welcomed in June.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family,” the card’s message reads. “As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The versatile ensembles worn by the family are similar to Markle’s own classic styles. The Duchess has become known for her wardrobe of sharp and streamlined pieces, often paired with pointed-toe pumps for public outings. In fact, she recently wore a red pair earlier this season while attending the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

